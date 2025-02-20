Robert Skov Injury: Eyeing return after break

Skov (undisclosed) will be out for the next few weeks and is eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager Steffen Baumgart. "It's not as bad as feared, but could take til the international break. We'll judge it week by week."

Skov will remain out for at least the next few weeks, as his injury looks to be a bit more serious than first thought. This comes after exiting the club's last match early, only lasting until the 30th minute. He will eye a return around the international break and will look to have no setbacks, as he is a regular starter, starting in nine of his past 10 appearances.