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Robert Skov Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Skov (calf) is a late call for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to manager Stefan Baumgart. "It's a maybe. He'll be in the final training tomorrow. Tomorrow we will make the decision whether it is enough accordingly. It is not a clear yes or no," Baumgart explained."

Skov has spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a calf injury, last playing Sept. 13. However, that could finally be changing, as the midfielder will now be a late call, set to face some testing to see if he is fit enough to play. His spot in the squad is unknown after such a long absence, likely needing some time to get back up to game speed. He was a starter through the first three games of the season, hoping to return to a starting role again before the end of the campaign.

Robert Skov
Union Berlin
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