Robert Skov

Robert Skov Injury: Likely for next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Skov (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Freiburg but hopes to return against Wolfsburg on April 6, according to manager Stefan Baumgart.

Skov is still a week away from a return and he will not be an option Sunday as the club faces Freiburg. The match comes just too soon, as he is expected to rejoin the squad next week. That said, he could see a return in the next week or two, hopeful to face Wolfsburg on April 6.

Robert Skov
Union Berlin
