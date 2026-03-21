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Robert Skov Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Skov (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bayern.

Skov is not available for Saturday's clash as he continues his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-September. The midfielder has yet to prove his fitness to return to match action after such a long absence. He remains sidelined and will look to get back to full speed during the international break to be back available within the month of April.

Robert Skov
Union Berlin
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