Robert Skov Injury: Not available Saturday
Skov (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bayern.
Skov is not available for Saturday's clash as he continues his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-September. The midfielder has yet to prove his fitness to return to match action after such a long absence. He remains sidelined and will look to get back to full speed during the international break to be back available within the month of April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Skov See More
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 16, 17March 15, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 11, 2021
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece TakersJune 9, 2021
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig PreviewJune 11, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga PicksJune 5, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Skov See More