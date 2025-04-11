Robert Skov Injury: Not available yet
Skov (undisclosed) missed Sunday's match against Wolfsburg and remains unavailable, the club announced.
Skov remains unavailable after being listed on the injury report. His timeline for return is still unclear along with the extent of his issue. He had been a regular starter and his absence is forcing a change in the XI, with Josip Juranovic shifting to the left side until he fully recovers.
