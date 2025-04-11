Fantasy Soccer
Robert Skov headshot

Robert Skov Injury: Not available yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Skov (undisclosed) missed Sunday's match against Wolfsburg and remains unavailable, the club announced.

Skov remains unavailable after being listed on the injury report. His timeline for return is still unclear along with the extent of his issue. He had been a regular starter and his absence is forcing a change in the XI, with Josip Juranovic shifting to the left side until he fully recovers.

Robert Skov
Union Berlin
