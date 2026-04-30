Robert Skov Injury: Season likely over
Skov (calf) appears to have been ruled out for the season since he isn't even mentioned in the injury report anymore, according to Kicker.
Skov started each of Union Berlin's first three matches of the season before a calf injury struck in mid-September, and despite gradually working his way back through training in recent months, he has been unable to make it back onto the pitch for a single competitive minute since. The 29-year-old was not in his best form heading into the injury either, making a return to the matchday squad increasingly unlikely with only a handful of games remaining. Union will now look to have him fully recharged and ready to contribute from the very start of next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Skov See More
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 16, 17March 15, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 11, 2021
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece TakersJune 9, 2021
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig PreviewJune 11, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga PicksJune 5, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Skov See More