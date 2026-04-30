Robert Skov headshot

Robert Skov Injury: Season likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Skov (calf) appears to have been ruled out for the season since he isn't even mentioned in the injury report anymore, according to Kicker.

Skov started each of Union Berlin's first three matches of the season before a calf injury struck in mid-September, and despite gradually working his way back through training in recent months, he has been unable to make it back onto the pitch for a single competitive minute since. The 29-year-old was not in his best form heading into the injury either, making a return to the matchday squad increasingly unlikely with only a handful of games remaining. Union will now look to have him fully recharged and ready to contribute from the very start of next season.

Robert Skov
Union Berlin
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