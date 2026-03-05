Robert Skov headshot

Robert Skov Injury: Trains partially with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Skov (calf) still needs time to recover from his injury since he can only alternate partial team training with individual sessions with the physios for now, according to Zeit.

Skov still has some ground to cover before returning from his calf injury, as the midfielder is currently alternating between partial team training and individual rehab sessions with the physios. This is a tough break for Union since Skov is an undisputed starter when healthy and available. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Derrick Kohn and Stanley Nsoki emerging as the most likely options to log additional minutes on the left flank.

Robert Skov
Union Berlin
