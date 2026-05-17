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Robert Skov News: Unused substitute in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Skov (calf) is back in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Augsburg for the first time since Matchday 3, the club posted.

Skov returns to the fold after a calf injury sustained in mid-September kept him sidelined for many months, with the Danish winger working his way gradually back through training to earn a place in the squad for the final fixture of the season. He started each of Union Berlin's first three matches before the injury struck, and his comeback for the Augsburg clash is a welcome development ahead of next campaign. The club will hope to have him fully recharged and ready to contribute from the very start of next season if he remains at the club. He ends the season with 13 crosses, six tackles, two interceptions and seven clearances in three Bundesliga starts.

Robert Skov
Union Berlin
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