Robert Taylor headshot

Robert Taylor Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Taylor could miss upcoming games due to a knee injury, his team reported Tuesday.

Taylor is questionable for the time being, as the severity of his injury remains unclear. After failing to find consistency in terms of both form and fitness during the initial stretch of the season, Taylor might see his role limited in the near future, with Jon Gallagher likely to be favored on the right wing.

Robert Taylor
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Taylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Taylor See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024