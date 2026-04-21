Robert Taylor Injury: Dealing with knee issue
Taylor could miss upcoming games due to a knee injury, his team reported Tuesday.
Taylor is questionable for the time being, as the severity of his injury remains unclear. After failing to find consistency in terms of both form and fitness during the initial stretch of the season, Taylor might see his role limited in the near future, with Jon Gallagher likely to be favored on the right wing.
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