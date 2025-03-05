Fantasy Soccer
Robert Taylor Injury: Doesn't train Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Taylor was not included in training Wednesday, according to Franco Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.

Taylor looks to have possibly picked up an injury in the club's last contest, as he was not included in training Wednesday, not working with the team or individually. This will be something to monitor as he has appeared off the bench in both of their matches thus far, now questionable for Sunday's match against Charlotte.

