Robert Taylor headshot

Robert Taylor Injury: Injured as sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Taylor was subbed off due to injury in the 91st minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Taylor only came on in the 70th minute, playing just 20 minutes before being forced off in the final minutes of the match with an injury. He will be further assessed, leaving him questionable for the clash with D.C United on March 1.

Robert Taylor
Austin FC
