Robert Taylor Injury: Injured as sub
Taylor was subbed off due to injury in the 91st minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.
Taylor only came on in the 70th minute, playing just 20 minutes before being forced off in the final minutes of the match with an injury. He will be further assessed, leaving him questionable for the clash with D.C United on March 1.
