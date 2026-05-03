Robert Taylor Injury: Receives injection in knee
Taylor (knee) received a knee injection as he was left off of training, per WAATV Media.
Taylor is still dealing with knee pain, which forced him to receive an injection for the issue. He is still doubtful for the clash with Minnesota on Saturday, especially if the midfielder has yet to participate in training yet.
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