Robert Taylor headshot

Robert Taylor Injury: Spotted back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Taylor (hamstring) is back in training and could be an option for Inter Miami ahead of their clash against Philadelphia on March 29, according to Alex Windley of SoccerReporters.

Taylor doesn't carry a lot of upside since he's played off the bench in his two appearances this season, but he's a solid option for second halves when Miami needs to open things up in the final third. He'll have over a week to prove his fitness before the match against Philadelphia, as Inter Miami won't play this weekend.

Robert Taylor
Inter Miami CF
