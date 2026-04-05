Robert Taylor News: Goes unused
Taylor was an unused option during the 2-2 draw to Miami on Saturday.
Taylor made the squad sheet for the first time since Feb 22, having missed the last month through injury. He is expected to remain in the subbing rotations, but not yet a regular starter given his injury history.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Taylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Taylor See More