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Robert Taylor News: Goes unused

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Taylor was an unused option during the 2-2 draw to Miami on Saturday.

Taylor made the squad sheet for the first time since Feb 22, having missed the last month through injury. He is expected to remain in the subbing rotations, but not yet a regular starter given his injury history.

Robert Taylor
Austin FC
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