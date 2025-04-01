Robert Taylor News: Scores in win
Taylor scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union.
Taylor was able to get his first goal of the season as he was able to take the lead in the 23rd minute from a Benjamin Cremaschi assist. This was his first since early August of 2024 against Chicago, and his first start since October 19th of the same year.
