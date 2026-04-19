Robert Taylor News: Sets up goal as substitute
Taylor assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Toronto FC.
Taylor replaced Jayden Nelson in the 57th minute and set up Facundo Torres' equalizer in the 78th minute. Taylor recorded 12 passes and also made a clearance and an interception. He has made two appearances this season, both as a substitute.
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