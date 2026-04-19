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Robert Taylor News: Sets up goal as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Taylor assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Toronto FC.

Taylor replaced Jayden Nelson in the 57th minute and set up Facundo Torres' equalizer in the 78th minute. Taylor recorded 12 passes and also made a clearance and an interception. He has made two appearances this season, both as a substitute.

Robert Taylor
Austin FC
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