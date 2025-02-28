Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Wagner headshot

Robert Wagner Injury: Back for the first time with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 1:25am

Wagner (thigh) returned to team training this week and is back available for selection, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "Robert has taken his first steps with the team and completed the sessions well. We have now more diversity for the number 6 position."

Wagner returned to team training for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in early November. He is nearing a return to the match squad and this could happen on Saturday against Dortmund. He was a regular starter early in the season and may compete for a midfield role once fully fit.

Robert Wagner
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now