Robert Wagner Injury: Back for the first time with team

Wagner (thigh) returned to team training this week and is back available for selection, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "Robert has taken his first steps with the team and completed the sessions well. We have now more diversity for the number 6 position."

Wagner returned to team training for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in early November. He is nearing a return to the match squad and this could happen on Saturday against Dortmund. He was a regular starter early in the season and may compete for a midfield role once fully fit.