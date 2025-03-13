Robert Wagner Injury: Fit to face Hoffenheim

Wagner (thigh) is fully fit and available for Friday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Alexander Blessin said in the press conference. "Connor and Robert are fully fit. There's nothing wrong with bringing them back into the squad and using them. We almost have a surplus of central midfielders, and I'm spoiled for choice."

