Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Wagner headshot

Robert Wagner Injury: Increases workload in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Wagner (undisclosed) has been running in training and has been able to increase his workload this week, according to coach Alexander Blessin in a press conference.

Wagner is close to returning from a long-term absence since early November, with a potential return by the end of the month. However, with recent signings and healthy competition in midfield, he is expected to remain a solid rotational option once fully fit.

Robert Wagner
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now