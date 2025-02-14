Robert Wagner Injury: Increases workload in training
Wagner (undisclosed) has been running in training and has been able to increase his workload this week, according to coach Alexander Blessin in a press conference.
Wagner is close to returning from a long-term absence since early November, with a potential return by the end of the month. However, with recent signings and healthy competition in midfield, he is expected to remain a solid rotational option once fully fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now