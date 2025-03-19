Robert Wagner Injury: Set to play in friendly

Wagner (thigh) was expected to be fit to feature in Friday's clash against Hoffenheim but wasn't included in the squad list. He is set to play in Wednesday's friendly against Hertha Berlin to build his fitness, the club announced.

Wagner will likely play in Wednesday's friendly against Hertha Berlin to build fitness before being included in the squad for their next match against Bayern after the international break. The midfielder has been sidelined with a thigh injury since early November after beginning the season as a regular starter. Once fully fit, he should be in contention for a starting role in midfield.