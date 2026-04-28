Roberto Alvarado headshot

Roberto Alvarado Injury: In WC squad, out of league playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 1:52pm

Alvarado will serve international duty ahead of the World Cup and won't be involved in his club's last few games of the season, the national team reported Tuesday.

Alvarado was a regular presence for his club throughout the first four months of the year, even though it was one of his least impressive campaigns in terms of offensive output, as he tallied one goal and two assists across 17 league appearances. Still, he's one of top options to start on the right wing for Mexico in the upcoming World Cup. Both Santiago Sandoval and Hugo Camberos are candidates to fill in for him in the final league fixtures.

Roberto Alvarado
Guadalajara
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