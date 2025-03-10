Roberto Alvarado News: Active in playmaking duties

Alvarado generated four shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against América.

Alvarado was Guadalajara's most dangerous player throughout the game, as Cade Cowell was sent off and Chicharito was unable to make an impact despite earning the start. Alvarado has been filling the stat sheet admirably every time he steps on the field. Over his last five outings, he's racked up two assists, eight shots, nine chances created, 24 crosses and 18 corners taken.