Roberto Alvarado News: Creates three chances in win

Alvarado had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate) and drew three fouls during Sunday's 1-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Alvarado couldn't extend his scoring streak to three games but was still solid, creating multiple chances for teammates and using his skills to open up spaces in the opposing defense. After shining with Mexico during the World Cup, the attacker is playing at club level at this start of campaign and, if he keeps this pace, his fantasy stock will certainly skyrocket.