Roberto Alvarado News: Credited with assist

Alvarado assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlán. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Alvarado set up the team's lone goal, and he remains one of the few Guadalajara players who can generate something out of nothing thanks to his creativity in the final meters. Alvarado should remain one of the first names on the team sheet as Chivas will push for a playoff berth in the final two matches of the regular season.