Roberto Alvarado News: Eight crosses in late victory

Alvarado generated one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Pumas UNAM.

Alvarado took eight corners in the game, the last of which led to the winning goal despite not being the direct assist. In total, he has taken 72 set pieces this season; the next most in his team is 29. He has also provided two assists in his last four matches. He has also created at least one chance in each of his last six matches.