Roberto Alvarado News: Leading option on right wing

Alvarado should be involved as a wide attacker for Mexico in the World Cup after being one of the first players to join the training camp.

Alvarado remains a regular part of Mexico's setup even after one of his least impressive club seasons from a production standpoint. The winger is expected to provide creativity on the right flank, although he can also operate centrally when needed. Since the start of 2025, he has recorded 24 shots (12 on target) along with 15 chances created across 16 international appearances, but he has yet to register either a goal or an assist during that span. He'll look to play a big offensive role at the World Cup, but he may eventually split time on the field with Orbelin Pineda.