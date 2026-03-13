Roberto Alvarado News: Logs assist against Atlas

Alvarado assisted once to go with two corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Atlas.

Alvarado provided an assist with a quick short pass to Armando Gonzalez, who scored from long range. It was his second assist of the Clausura season and his third goal contribution overall. His attacking upside continues to show with 18 shots and 15 chances created, numbers that place him among the more productive attacking midfielders in the league in those categories. His next fixture will be against Santos Laguna, who currently sit last in Liga MX, making it a favorable opportunity to turn that creative output into more direct results.