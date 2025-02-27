Roberto Alvarado News: Provides assist at San Luis

Alvarado assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Alvarado did a good job as a playmaker, threading a ball for Chicharito to score the only away goal in the 75th minute of this game. The midfielder assisted for the second time in his last three starts, adding to his total of five direct contributions across nine matches played in the current campaign. That sum represents the highest figure on the squad, which is not surprising for a player who has long been Chivas' most consistent attacker.