Roberto Alvarado News: Provides assist in defeat

Alvarado assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Toluca.

Alvarado returned a ball to Hugo Camberos, who scored the equalizer after 70 minutes of play Saturday. The versatile midfielder also succeeded in passing and dribbling tasks while delivering some of his side's corner kicks during the match. He should be one of the team's most reliable attackers if he continues to start, looking to increase his current counts of three goals and one assist over seven league appearances in 2025.