Roberto Alvarado News: Scores in win

Alvarado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Club Tijuana.

Alvarado notched his third goal of the Clausura as he beat the goalkeeper with a short-range finish in the 30th minute. His goal scoring play marked the first shot he'd taken in four games. After taking five shots in the first two fixtures of the tournament, he went three consecutive games without a shot.