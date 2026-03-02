Roberto Alvarado News: Sends in four crosses in loss

Alvarado had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Toluca.

Alvarado failed to see an active performance reflected in goal contributions, recording 90 minutes of play and 49 accurate passes. The attacker also split set pieces with Efrain Alvarez for the third consecutive game. Despite being held off the score sheet in each of the last four Liga MX matches, Alvarado is an immovable member of his team's attacking unit, so he retains potential to deliver shots and crosses against most opponents.