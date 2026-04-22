Roberto Carlos De La Rosa News: Records five shots in start
De La Rosa generated five shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Puebla.
De La Rosa made consecutive starts for the first time this season and led his side in shots with five, but failed to convert any. The forward remains without a goal in the Clausura despite making 11 appearances across 16 games, including five starts, and registering 19 shots during that time.
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