Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roberto Fernandez headshot

Roberto Fernandez Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Fernandez is questionable for Monday's match against Villarreal due to an illness, according to manager Manolo Gonzalez, per Santi Olivian of Marca. "He has felt bad at night and has had gastroenteritis. We have given him rest, but in principle tomorrow he will be able to train without problems."

Fernandez looks to be ready for action despite his recent battle with an illness, as he is expected to train Sunday ahead of the match. This would be solid news for the club after he started in their past five contests. Alejo Veliz is a possible replacement if left out or on the bench.

Roberto Fernandez
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now