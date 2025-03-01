Roberto Fernandez Injury: Dealing with illness

Fernandez is questionable for Monday's match against Villarreal due to an illness, according to manager Manolo Gonzalez, per Santi Olivian of Marca. "He has felt bad at night and has had gastroenteritis. We have given him rest, but in principle tomorrow he will be able to train without problems."

Fernandez looks to be ready for action despite his recent battle with an illness, as he is expected to train Sunday ahead of the match. This would be solid news for the club after he started in their past five contests. Alejo Veliz is a possible replacement if left out or on the bench.