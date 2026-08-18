Roberto Fernandez headshot

Roberto Fernandez News: Bags brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Fernandez scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Levante.

Fernandez was the star of Sunday's match for Espanyol, as the forward scored not once, but twice in the 3-0 win. This is a great start to the season after an underwhelming 2025/26 season, as he only scored seven goals in 38 appearances. That said, at this rate, he should crush that tally.

Roberto Fernandez
Espanyol
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