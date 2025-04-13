Roberto Fernandez News: Nets brace

Fernandez scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo.

Fernandez put Espanyol in the lead by converting Javi Puado's pass in the 28th minute. Fernandez then beat Carlos Dominguez to the ball and curled in the second in the 63rd minute. Fernandez has now netted in back to back games and taken his tally to four goals in the last seven games.