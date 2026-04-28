Roberto Fernandez News: Poor in draw
Roberto Fernandez recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Monday's 0-0 draw against Levante.
Fernandez failed to put either of his two shots on goal during Monday's draw, a disappointing showing throughout for the forward. He failed to get involved in any big way throughout the match and was left disappointed at the end. It was a poor offensive showing across the board. Fernandez will hope to bounce back and be more efficient in the coming weeks.
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