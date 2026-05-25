Roberto Fernandez News: Scores equalizer in 1-1 draw

Roberto Fernandez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Roberto Fernandez scored the final goal of the game as Espanyol went on to draw 1-1 with Real Sociedad. He returned to the starting lineup after being on the bench against Osasuna. This was his seventh goal of the season and his first since March. He took three shots in the game for the first time since his last goal, and he has also provided three assists this season.