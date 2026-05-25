Roberto Fernandez headshot

Roberto Fernandez News: Scores equalizer in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Roberto Fernandez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Roberto Fernandez scored the final goal of the game as Espanyol went on to draw 1-1 with Real Sociedad. He returned to the starting lineup after being on the bench against Osasuna. This was his seventh goal of the season and his first since March. He took three shots in the game for the first time since his last goal, and he has also provided three assists this season.

Roberto Fernandez
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roberto Fernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roberto Fernandez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
305 days ago