Roberto Fernandez News: Scores in loss Saturday

Fernandez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Getafe.

Fernandez took advantage of a cross from Ruben Sanchez and poor timing from David Soria to nod the ball home from very close range. The striker has been one of the most reliable scoring weapons for Espanyol this season and is up to six goals, as well as two assists, while starting in 19 of his 29 league outings.