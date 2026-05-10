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Roberto Fernandez News: Sets up winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Fernandez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sevilla.

Fernandez set up Tyrhys Dolan's opener in the 56th minute. Fernandez recorded only 24 touches but also contributed defensively with two blocks and a clearance. This marked his first goal contribution in over six games; such involvements have been sparse, and this assist brings his season tally to nine.

Roberto Fernandez
Espanyol
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