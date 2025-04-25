Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Gagliardini headshot

Roberto Gagliardini Injury: Absent for Juventus tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 7:43am

Gagliardini picked up an injury in training and won't be called up for Sunday's match versus Juventus, coach Alessandro Nesta relayed.

Gagliardini will be re-evaluated ahead of next Sunday's home game versus Atalanta. He hasn't started since recovering from a previous major thigh issue, coming off the bench in three of the past four matches. Gaetano Castrovilli, Patrick Ciurria, Kacper Urbanski and Stefano Sensi could see an uptick in minutes due to his absence.

Roberto Gagliardini
Monza
More Stats & News
