Roberto Gagliardini headshot

Roberto Gagliardini Injury: Available for Parma bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Gagliardini (thigh) will be selected for Saturday's game versus Parma, coach Alessandro Nesta informed.

Gagliardini is returning after being sidelined since late October due to a tendon tear in his thigh. He had a small role beforehand, and that's unlikely to change while he gets back into shape. He has made four cameos so far, logging four interceptions, one tackle (one won) and one chance created.

Roberto Gagliardini
Monza
