Roberto Gagliardini Injury: Returning in Napoli clash

Gagliardini (ribs) "will be back available for Saturday," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Gagliardini has recovered from a rib injury that sidelined him for three matches and could make an immediate return to the starting lineup since Al-Musrati is suspended in the same role. Gagliardini has swung in at least one cross in his last five appearances, accumulating seven deliveries (three accurate) and adding four shots (one on target) and 14 tackles (five won) over that span. Additionally, he has registered at least one interception in 11 outings in a row, racking up 25.