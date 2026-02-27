Roberto Gagliardini headshot

Roberto Gagliardini Injury: Returning in Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Gagliardini (ribs) "will be back available for Saturday," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Gagliardini has recovered from a rib injury that sidelined him for three matches and could make an immediate return to the starting lineup since Al-Musrati is suspended in the same role. Gagliardini has swung in at least one cross in his last five appearances, accumulating seven deliveries (three accurate) and adding four shots (one on target) and 14 tackles (five won) over that span. Additionally, he has registered at least one interception in 11 outings in a row, racking up 25.

Roberto Gagliardini
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roberto Gagliardini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roberto Gagliardini See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Napoli Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Napoli Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 28, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Torino Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Torino Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 12, 2020