Roberto Gagliardini headshot

Roberto Gagliardini News: In starting squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Gagliardini (ribs) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Napoli.

Gagliardini is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Napoli after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for three matches. He has recorded at least one cross in each of his last five appearances, totaling seven deliveries, while adding four shots and 14 tackles over that span, and his return could provide a boost for his side.

Roberto Gagliardini
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roberto Gagliardini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roberto Gagliardini See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Napoli Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Napoli Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 28, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Torino Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Inter Milan v. Torino Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 12, 2020