Roberto Gagliardini News: In starting squad

Gagliardini (ribs) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Napoli.

Gagliardini is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Napoli after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for three matches. He has recorded at least one cross in each of his last five appearances, totaling seven deliveries, while adding four shots and 14 tackles over that span, and his return could provide a boost for his side.