Roberto Gagliardini headshot

Roberto Gagliardini News: Three shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gagliardini registered three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Torino.

Gagliardini took a season-high three shots Saturday, however he did not put any on target. He still has just one goal contribution on the season, a goal he scored in October. He added three interceptions and one clearance as he played the full 90 minutes once again.

Roberto Gagliardini
Verona
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