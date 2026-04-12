Roberto Gagliardini News: Three shots Saturday
Gagliardini registered three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Torino.
Gagliardini took a season-high three shots Saturday, however he did not put any on target. He still has just one goal contribution on the season, a goal he scored in October. He added three interceptions and one clearance as he played the full 90 minutes once again.
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