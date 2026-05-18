Roberto Gagliardini News: Will sit out Roma fixture

Gagliardini had nine clearances and two tackles (one won) and was booked for the tenth time in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Inter.

Gagliardini was busy in the back, posting a new season high in clerances, but he won't be available versus Roma next week due to yellow-card accumulation. He has scored once and tallied 16 crosses, 73 tackles and 70 clearances in 29 games (25 starts) this year. It remains to be determined whether he'll stay after the relegation. Al-Musrati or Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro will substitute for him versus Roma.