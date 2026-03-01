Roberto Gagliardini headshot

Roberto Gagliardini News: Wins two tackles in Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Gagliardini (ribs) had five clearances, one interception, and five tackles (two won) and took one off-target shot in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Napoli.

Gagliardini played the whole game following a rib injury and was busy defensively, showing no ill effects. He has generally had a small edge over Al-Musrati at the anchor of the midfield, although the two have occasionally played together. Gagliardini has registered one or more interceptions in 12 appearances in a row, amassing 26 and posting 34 tackles (16 won), eight shots (two on target) and 27 clearances in that stretch. Instead, he failed to swing in a cross after doing so in his previous five displays.

Roberto Gagliardini
Verona
