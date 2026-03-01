Roberto Gagliardini News: Wins two tackles in Napoli clash

Gagliardini (ribs) had five clearances, one interception, and five tackles (two won) and took one off-target shot in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Napoli.

Gagliardini played the whole game following a rib injury and was busy defensively, showing no ill effects. He has generally had a small edge over Al-Musrati at the anchor of the midfield, although the two have occasionally played together. Gagliardini has registered one or more interceptions in 12 appearances in a row, amassing 26 and posting 34 tackles (16 won), eight shots (two on target) and 27 clearances in that stretch. Instead, he failed to swing in a cross after doing so in his previous five displays.