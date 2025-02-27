Roberto Meraz Injury: Dealing with muscle injury
Meraz has been diagnosed with a hamstring issue he suffered in training, according to the club's medical report.
Meraz's recovery time has not been specified, but he could stay out of a few more games in addition to the two he has already missed due to the problem. Meanwhile, Jordan Sierra and Jefferson Intriago should continue to get the most playing time in holding midfield, with Alan Torres offering a viable alternative.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now