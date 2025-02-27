Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Meraz headshot

Roberto Meraz Injury: Dealing with muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Meraz has been diagnosed with a hamstring issue he suffered in training, according to the club's medical report.

Meraz's recovery time has not been specified, but he could stay out of a few more games in addition to the two he has already missed due to the problem. Meanwhile, Jordan Sierra and Jefferson Intriago should continue to get the most playing time in holding midfield, with Alan Torres offering a viable alternative.

Roberto Meraz
Mazatlán
