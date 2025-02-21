Fantasy Soccer
Roberto Meraz headshot

Roberto Meraz Injury: Faces injury absence Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Meraz is not in the squad for Friday's clash against Necaxa due to an undisclosed injury, Christian Bernal of Punto.mx reported Thursday.

Meraz will miss the weekend clash, after which he'll be questionable for the double game week in which his team will host Monterrey and Cruz Azul. He has been in and out of the starting lineup lately, featuring in a rotation with both Jordan Sierra or Alan Torres in defensive midfield spots.

Roberto Meraz
Mazatlán
More Stats & News
