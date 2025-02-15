Roberto Meraz News: Active in draw

Meraz registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Meraz created a big scoring chance and also had a strong defensive performance in his return to the starting lineup after playing only four minutes as a substitute over the previous two game weeks. The holding midfielder has now made seven clearances, five tackles, five blocks and two interceptions in five Clausura 2025 appearances (three starts). He might be reliable for that type of production if he's selected over both Jordan Sierra and Alan Torres going forward.