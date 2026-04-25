Roberto Piccoli Injury: Questionable for Sassuolo tilt
Piccoli is in doubt for Sunday's game against Sassuolo due to adductor muscle fatigue, Sky Italy reported.
Piccoli practiced on the side Saturday and will be further assessed on game day to determine his status. Since Moise Kean (lower leg) is still out, Albert Gudmudsson would likely play as a no.9, with Manor Solomon and Jack Harrison on the wings, if Piccoli couldn't start.
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